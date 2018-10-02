'There Was No Voters List' — APC NWC Explains Postponement Of Lagos Gov Primary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained its postponement of the governorship primary election that took place in Lagos State on Tuesday.

Clement Ebiri, Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, had said a "fresh time and date for the election will be announced later".

According to Ebiri, the committee had just got the list of the party agents of one of the aspirants in the race barely an hour ago.

As reported earlier by SaharaReporters, election held in some local government areas of the state earlier in the day, with Babajide Sanwo-Olu polling majority of votes in many of the venues.

However, the committee in charge of state’s election has now dissociated itself from any election earlier held.

Ebiri said all materials meant for the election were still in their custody, hence election could not have held.

"We reached out to the party executives to submit list that would be utilised for the purpose of posting officials to supervise the elections. That list only arrived about an hour ago and so anything that was done without the list that we wanted ... because we wanted harmony, so we waited for them. We waited for about 10 hours without getting anything," he said.

“There is no way we could have gone ahead to do anything. It is only fair that if you don’t see one party you wait and that is what has brought us to this point.

“We gave them (party executive) an appointment and at the meeting we all discussed some of these modalities and asked them to bring the names of these agents so that we could use for this exercise but we received from a party just an hour ago.”