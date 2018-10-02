VIDEO: I Brought Ambode But The People Can Decide If They Still Want Him, Says Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress A(PC), says although he was the one who introduced Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, to the people before the 2015 general election, but there is nothing wrong if the people decide they want a change or reaffirm his governorship at the primary.

Tinubu said this on Tuesday at his ward in Alausa, Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos, during the ongoing governorship primary of the party.

"I brought Ambode to the people; he was a civil servant under me. He performed very well as a civil servant and when he showed interest in politics after the leadership course in Havard, we gave him the opportunity," Tinubu said.

"I introduced him to the party; the party accepted him and he became the governor. Now if the party now says that they want either a change or they want to reaffirm his governorship through open exercise, if they elect him today, so be it.

"You know, you remain relevant as a leader of you submit yourself once in a while to what your people want."