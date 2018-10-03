Adamawa Gov Urged To Quit APC Over ‘Oshiomhole’s Plan To Hand His Seat To Buhari’s In-Law’

Also speaking at the protest, Ahmed Mohammed Marafa, a Special Assistant to Governor Bindow, accused the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of "brazenly planning to hand over the governorship ticket to President Muhammadu Buhari's in-law", alluding to Mahmood Halilu Ahmed Modi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

Barely 12 hours to the resheduled direct primary for the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, a group has called on Governor Jibrilla Bindo of Adamawa State to dump the partyu.

At a protest in Yola, Yusuf Chidama, spokesman of Adamawa Concerned Youths For Good Governance, urged Governor Bindo "to quit the ruling APC in the event that justice will not be done to him in the forthcoming governorship primary in the state".

Also speaking at the protest, Ahmed Mohammed Marafa, a Special Assistant to Governor Bindo, decried what he alleged to be "plans by the national hierarchy of the party to deny Governor Bindo the party's governorship ticket".

He accused the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of "brazenly planning to hand over the governorship ticket to President Muhammadu Buhari's in-law", alluding to Mahmood Halilu Ahmed Modi.

"You can see that they have sealed the party's secretariat, just as we're told they have removed the Police Commissioner," Marafa said.

"These signs are pointers to sinister plans against Adamawa People and we'll watch to see how they want to go about it. As we speak with you people, the committee appointed from Abuja to conduct tomorrow's primary election has not arrived Yola. We only learnt the committee was at the airport to come to Yola, when it was disbanded."

Checks by SaharaReporters, however, revealed that the party secretariat was functional and that Yerima Abdullahi is still the Police Commissioner in Adamawa State.

