BREAKING: Ambode Accepts Defeat, Congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Akinwummi Ambode, incumbent Governor of Lagos State, has accepted defeat in his efforts to become the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Ambode made the announcement on Wednesday during a very brief media address broadcast by Lagos television.

"Fellow Lagosians, the last few days have witnessed intense political activities that have gripped the attention of the nation and created palpable tension in the polity. I strongly believe that the time has now come for the State to move forward in order that the gains of the last three and half years are not lost," he said.

"Dear Lagosians, APC is a great party and the interests of our beloved State must always supercede that of any person or group. It is in this regard that I wholeheartedly congratulate the winner of the Lagos State APC Primaries, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and urge all Lagosians to immediately support our party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 elections and work for the success of our dear party."

He promised to do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition in the remaining period ofhis administration.

he also urged his supporters to unite behind the candidate of the party, saying: "The progress of Lagos state is non-negotiable. It is a project that I have passionately worked for in the last three and half years as your Governor and one to which I will forever be devoted."

The party earlier declared Sanwo-Olu winner of the controversial primary, saying Ambode polled 72,901 votes while Sanwo-Olu, Bola Tinubu's candidated, had 970,851.