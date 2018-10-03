BREAKING: Ambode Accepts Defeat, Congratulates Sanwo-Olu

"Dear Lagosians, APC is a great party and the interests of our beloved State must always supercede that of any person or group. It is in this regard that I wholeheartedly congratulate the winner of the Lagos State APC Primaries, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and urge all Lagosians to immediately support our party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 elections and work for the success of our dear party," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

Akinwummi Ambode, incumbent Governor of Lagos State, has accepted defeat in his efforts to become the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Ambode made the announcement on Wednesday during a very brief media address broadcast by Lagos television.

"Fellow Lagosians, the last few days have witnessed intense political activities that have gripped the attention of the nation and created palpable tension in the polity. I strongly believe that the time has now come for the State to move forward in order that the gains of the last three and half years are not lost," he said.

"Dear Lagosians, APC is a great party and the interests of our beloved State must always supercede that of any person or group. It is in this regard that I wholeheartedly congratulate the winner of the Lagos State APC Primaries, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and urge all Lagosians to immediately support our party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 elections and work for the success of our dear party."

He promised to do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition in the remaining period ofhis administration.

he also urged his supporters to unite behind the candidate of the party, saying: "The progress of Lagos state is non-negotiable. It is a project that I have passionately worked for in the last three and half years as your Governor and one to which I will forever be devoted."

The party earlier declared Sanwo-Olu winner of the controversial primary, saying Ambode polled 72,901 votes while Sanwo-Olu, Bola Tinubu's candidated, had 970,851.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Dino Melaye Clinches Kogi PDP Senate Ticket
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Angry Youth Barricade APC National Secretariat, Chase Out Staff
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos APC Primary Fine, Oshiomhole Tells Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Dino Melaye Clinches Kogi PDP Senate Ticket
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion The Rise And Fall Of Akinwunmi Ambode “Baba Sope” Political Ideology And The Myth Of Yoruba Omoluabi Ethos By Kayode Ogundamisi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Angry Youth Barricade APC National Secretariat, Chase Out Staff
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos APC Primary Fine, Oshiomhole Tells Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Buhari Nominates Magu's Chief Of Staff As EFCC Secretary
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Looters List: EFCC Opposes Bid To Jail Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections APC National Working Committee Rejects Akeredolu's 'Anointed' Candidates
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Shehu Sani Finally Gets APC Automatic Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC To Arraign Saraki’s Deputy Chief Of Staff For N3.5bn Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad