Buhari Nominates Magu's Chief Of Staff As EFCC Secretary



Olanipekun Olukoyede, who is the current Chief of Staff to the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been nominated as secretary to the commission.

His nomination was contained in a letter by President Muhammadu Buhari, which was dated September 10, 2018.

The letter was addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki, requesting the confirmation of the nomination.

The letter read: "In compliance with the provision of Section 2(3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2010, I write to request for confirmation of Olanipekun Olukoyede, Esq for appointment as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Find attached a copy of his Curriculum Vitae.

"While looking forward to the usual expeditious consideration of the Distinguished Senate, please accept, Mr. Senate President, assurances of my highest consideration."

