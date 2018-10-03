DJ Cuppy Receives Backlash Over Independence Day Tweet

Her tweet did not appear to go down well with Nigerians, who expressed displeasure with the situation of things in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

Nigerian Disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally kwown as DJ Cuppy, has received backlash from social media users over her Independence Day tweet.

She had described Nigeria as the “greatest nation”.

"Today, we experience the joy and pride of being called NIGERIANS! The greatest nation," she tweeted.

@Dapo005 wrote: “Please.....can i sell my Nigerian citizenship to you???...so you become double Nigerian citizen, since this country has been great to you."

@IkUwadia tweeted: “Aunty cuppy, I love you but sorry to say you are MAD..Next time instead of ‘WE’ use ‘I’...it goes a long way. Much love from your biggest fan."

Another user, @Sharon15804130 wrote: “If not that I like you, I would have insulted you. Please stop saying nonsense. Nigeria no great; rich people are the ones enjoying it."

“Na only you dey enjoy the joy and pride o,” @Omolayo_Iyanu's tweet read.

“Na because you get money now; try and be broke. #Never LOL. The joy we have is when NEPA brings light after two years and we shout 'Up NEPA!" was @Olusegun_taiwo's response, while for @la_quishaa, her response was “The people who lost their loved ones in Jos aren’t proud right now."

SaharaReporters, New York

