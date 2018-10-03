IT'S OFFICIAL: Ebri-Led NWC Makes U-turn, Declares Sanwo-Olu Lagos APC Gov Candidate

Barely 24 hours after the announcement, the Chairman of the committee, Clement Ebri, signed a statement released on Wednesday upholding the declaration of the party executives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has made a u-turn from its earlier decision on the validity of the governorship primary election held on Tuesday, and adopted the result of the APC State Executive Council.

The electoral committee had declared the election illegal, insisting that the election never took place as the materials for the election were still in their custody as Tuesday evening, when the counting of votes had concluded in most wards in the state. See Also Elections 'There Was No Voters List' — APC NWC Explains Postponement Of Lagos Gov Primary 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

However, barely 24 hours after the announcement, the Chairman of the committee, Clement Ebri, signed a statement released on Wednesday upholding the declaration of the party executives.

According to the statement, Ebri said having resolved “some of the hiccups”, the committee declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “After resolving some of the hiccups, the Lagos State APC Governorship Committee collated the result of the 245 wards in the 20 Local Government Areas from the collating officers.

“At the end of the exercise, these are the votes scored by the aspirants; Gov. Akinwunmu Ambode 72,901 and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, 970,851. See Also Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

"Following the result, I, Clement Ebri, the chairman of the Lagos State APC Governorship Committee, hereby declare Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner."

That was the same position announced by the Party’s State Chairman, Tunde Balogn, on Tuesday night.

SaharaReporters' attempt to get a direct comment from the Chairman via his phone number was not successful as his phone line was switched off. Similarly, the phone number of Clever Egbeji, another committee member, was off.

Sanwo-Olu contested against the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who has faced strong opposition from party leadership, including the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Dino Melaye Clinches Kogi PDP Senate Ticket
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos APC Primary Fine, Oshiomhole Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Shehu Sani Finally Gets APC Automatic Ticket
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomole Sacks Ahmed Gulak And Co. Over 'Fake' Imo Gov Primary Results
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Dino Melaye Clinches Kogi PDP Senate Ticket
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion The Rise And Fall Of Akinwunmi Ambode “Baba Sope” Political Ideology And The Myth Of Yoruba Omoluabi Ethos By Kayode Ogundamisi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos APC Primary Fine, Oshiomhole Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Arraign Saraki’s Deputy Chief Of Staff For N3.5bn Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Buhari Nominates Magu's Chief Of Staff As EFCC Secretary
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
The Nation Newspaper Looters List: EFCC Opposes Bid To Jail Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 'All Of You Were Witnesses' — Lagos APC Chairman Insists Gov Primary Was Free And Fair
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Shehu Sani Finally Gets APC Automatic Ticket
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Postpones Lagos Governorship Primary To 'Fresh Time And Date'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Armed Thugs Attack Deputy Speaker, Osoba’s House Defaced
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad