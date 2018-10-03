Whether They Rig Today, Rig Tomorrow, I'll Keep Voting To Rescue Nigeria, Says Falz

“If they rig today, rig tomorrow, I will keep on voting. We will not agree for them to mortgage this country. We will collect our Nigeria back by fire by force," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2018

 

Nigerian rapper and lawyer, Falana Folarin, popularly known as Falz, has said that he won’t stop voting, until he takes the country back from those trying to “mortgage” it. 

The rapper disclosed this in a discussion with On-Air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze.

Responding to a statement by the radio presenter on if Nigerians should rather abandon the country following the illegalities that trailed the Osun rerun election, Falz said: “If they rig today, rig tomorrow, I will keep on voting. We will not agree for them to mortgage this country. We will collect our Nigeria back by fire by force. There is power in the action of one person's action. It is important that we get up and do something positive towards changing the state of affairs of this country”.

Meanwhile, when asked his commitment to attending church, he said: “Frankly speaking, I haven't been to church in a bit of a while. I do have my own alone time where I say words of prayer to my God. I speak directly to God. Fellowship is just communicating with God and that's the most important thing. It doesn't have to be in a church where you go and drop offering every Sunday.

“There are so many people that always come up with so many conspiracy theories and every single thing that becomes a thing they say ‘O! It is the west that is trying to impose on us’. We need to wake up and we need to start to act because if we don’t, everything is going to get worse."

He also shed light on the issue with the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) over his music video, ‘This Is Nigeria’, noting that the video was aimed at addressing the state of affairs in the country towards ensuring development.

He said: “If you are empowered then you will not be poor. Our orientation needs to change generally. I feel like our orientation is really really wack; like we are in a place where everything is [messed] up. We need to have an upwardly mobile mentality. Generally, the youth now are very relaxed and a lot of people are not ambitious; they are just comfortable sitting down at home pressing [keys on their] laptops here and there."

SaharaReporters, New York

