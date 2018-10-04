It's A Shame Oil Was Found In Niger Delta, Says Zina, Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Daughter

Zina, who is currently holding her first solo gallery show in London, lamented how fishing and farming activities have been disrupted as a result of oil extraction in the Niger Delta.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2018

Zina Saro-Wiwa, daughter of the late environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa has expressed disappointed over the negative effects of oil exploration in the Niger Delta.

Zina, who is currently holding her first solo gallery show in London, in an interview with ArtForum, lamented how fishing and farming activities have been disrupted as a result of oil extraction.

Her words: “We don’t control the oil that is extracted and exported from under our feet, and our fishing and farming have been severely disrupted as a result of extractive processes. It’s a shame that oil was found somewhere as verdant and fecund as the Niger Delta. It would’ve been better if this had happened somewhere unpopulated, such as in a desert. But this is where the oil is, and it is in this contested landscape that I have made an artistic intervention.

"I’d been a radio and TV journalist in my past. But when approaching the Niger Delta—the place of my birth—the experience was so overwhelming for me that a journalistic lens wasn’t ever going to be fulfilling. That’s a large part of the reason why art attracted me. It gave me the latitude and the space to allow the Niger Delta to speak to me and speak through me. I wasn’t willing to go there with anything fixed in mind—I wanted the place to tell me what it wanted to say."

Her show, which is titled 'The Turquoise Meat Inside' is a photographic and video work, set in the Niger Delta and is currently on display at the Tiwani Contemporary, London until October 27, 2018.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Niger Delta Protests Against Dokubo Are Sponsored, Says Niger Delta Group
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Opinion Nadine Gordimer: A Testimonial of Grace By Ikeogu Oke
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Arts Buhari’s Aide Says Upcoming Social Security Programs Will Provide Jobs For 500 Thousand Teachers, 100 Thousand Artists
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Arts Wole Soyinka Berates ‘Identity Thieves’ Who Create Social Media Accounts With His Name
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military Ondo APC Denies Orchestrating Arrest Of Ex-militant Leader, Salutes Ongoing Military Operation In Riverine Areas
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Niger Delta Real Reason Buhari Is After Me-Tompolo
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections IN FULL: Ambode's Post-Primary Election Defeat Press Conference
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Army Arrests 30 In Jos Over Army General's Disappearance
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion The Rise And Fall Of Akinwunmi Ambode “Baba Sope” Political Ideology And The Myth Of Yoruba Omoluabi Ethos By Kayode Ogundamisi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Angry Youth Barricade APC National Secretariat, Chase Out Staff
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Drama: Mother, Son Jostle For Yobe Federal Constituency Seat
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Are Waiting For APC’s Instruction To Impeach Dogara – Lawmaker
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Bianca Ojukwu, Others Flee As Gunmen Invade APGA Senatorial Primary In Anambra
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News Dino Melaye Clinches Kogi PDP Senate Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Borno Governor Shettima Wins APC Primary To Replace His Agent At The Senate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki's Aide, Two Others Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections APC National Working Committee Rejects Akeredolu's 'Anointed' Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Speaks With Leah Sharibu's Mother
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad