Ogun SDP Gov Primary To Hold Today

The Ogun State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) will hold its primary to select its governorship candidate on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

According to Gbemisola Alaba, Ijebu East SDP Chairman, there are three aspirants contesting for the governorship ticket, and the party will conduct direct primary to determine who becomes the party's flag-bearer for the 2019 general election.

The exercise will be conducted in 20 Local Government Areas in the state.

The three aspirants are: Opeyemi Agbaje, a lawyer, management consultant, business school lecturer and former banker from Sagamu; Sina Kawonise, a politician and former Commissioner in Ogun State, and Rotimi Paseda, who previously contested on the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and is from Odogbolu.

