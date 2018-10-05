BREAKING: Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal Lead PDP Protest To INEC Secretariat

They marched to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Friday, to demand that the commission declare the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2018

Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are currently leading a protest against the result of the Osun State governorship election.

They marched to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Friday, to demand that the commission declare the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the election.

Although Adeleke was in the lead after the total votes were added as of Sunday, September 23, the election was declared inconclusive because the cancelled votes exceeded the vote difference between the two leading candidates. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: It's 'Inconclusive'! INEC Says No Winner In Osun Governorship Election 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

A rerun was conducted thereafter and Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had eventually been declared winner of the election.

SaharaReporters, New York

