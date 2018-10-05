Nightclub Owner Shina Peller Wins APC House Of Reps Ticket

Shina Peller, son of the late Nigerian magician, Professor Moshood Abiola Peller, has emerged the House of Representatives candidate for lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency on the platform of the All Progresssive Congress (APC) for the 2019 general election.

Peller, who is the owner of popular nightclub, Quilox, restated his determination not to "betray" the trust of his people as a politician.

He made this known in a post on Instagram on Friday, with which he expressed gratitude to his party and called on fellow contestants who lost in the primary election to work with him to move the party forward.

The statement read: "My profound gratitude to all members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for making me the candidate for the 2019 House of Representatives election seat of lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency.

"My special thanks goes to His Excellency, Governor lsiaka Abiola Ajimobi, the party leaders and stakeholders of the four local governments in our constituency, particularly the delegates whose informed decisions yesterday led to my emergence as the candidate. I am humbled by the trust you have reposed in me, and I promise that I will not betray it, as I accept your nomination wholeheartedly.

"To my co-contestants, we have all done well. Nobody is a loser; we are all winners as l have only emerged to represent our party in the forthcoming general election, and subsequently, by God's grace at the House of Representatives in 2019. So, now is the time for us all to remain together as one big family that we are, move forward and strategize together for the greater challenge ahead of us, which is winning the main election, not for me, but for our great party and the people.

"To all our teeming supporters and electorates in lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/ lwajowa federal constituency, l congratulate you as this moment symbolizes the beginning of a new dawn for us all. The ugly old ways are ending, it is almost a time for healing. Give me your support. by joining me in the quest to making our constituency a point of good reference to all and sundry. Thank you all."