PDP Presidential Aspirant Saraki Holds Secret Meeting With Taraba APC Gov Candidate

Bukola Saraki, Senate President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday secretly met with Alhaji Sani Abubakar Dalandi, governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba State.

Saraki was in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, to meet with PDP delegates ahead of the party's presidential primary slated for Saturday in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State.

The APC governorship candidate had arrived the Danbaba Suntai Local Airport few minutes to Saraki's departure from the state.

"After the arrival of the Senate President in a chartered aircraft 5NYZY, he drove straight to town. Some minutes after, Sani Dalandi drove in a black Toyota 2015 Camry and head straight to the VIP waiting room," said a source who witnessed the meeting.

"After about 15 minutes, the Senate President returned and went straight to the VIP wing, while members of his entourage headed straight to a waiting aircraft for boarding."

Another source said: "The meeting was very brief but no one was allowed to go close to the VIP wing, even staff of the airport were also restricted from the VIP wing while the meeting lasted."

The APC governorship candidate is currently a Special Adviser to Saraki.

‎Saraki appointed him in April this year as his Special Adviser on Special Duties.

Dalandi emerged candidate of the APC in a primary election many stakeholders are asking to be cancelled, saying it was marred with irregularities and violence.

Eight of the 10 governorship aspirants in the Taraba State APC have already called for the cancellation of the primary, saying the election was characterized with hijacking of results and other electoral materials by secretariat staff working for two aspirants, Joel Ikenya and Danladi.