Sylva Accuses Dickson Of 'Importing' Thugs To Disrupt Political Activities In Bayelsa

Timipre Sylva, former Governor of Bayelsa state, has accused the current governor of importing thugs to disrupt political activities in the state.

He also described the current administration led by Seriake Dickson as an "agent of darkness that has ushered in a dark era of crime and raw violence" in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Julius Bokoru, his spokesman.

The statement read: "“It was once again, sadly exhibited at the conduct of the PDP primaries in the state which turned into a bloodbath. And the real tragedy is that this is only a number in the long line of violent acts by him. It is important to note that the APC primaries in the state was conducted in a peaceful, credible and model manner. This is something the PDP under Dickson genetically could not do.

“At the moment, Bayelsa State is swarming with thugs and criminals imported by Dickson to fatally attack supporters of Sylva and members of the APC and intimidate the entire state into succumbing to his sinister plans towards 2019."