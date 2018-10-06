20-year-old Only Child Raped, Stabbed To Death In Akure

"The wounds on her body show she must have tried to fight off her assailant before she was stabbed to death," a relative said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2018

Miss Oluwaseun Motunrayo Ajila

Oluwaseun Moturayo Ajila, aged 20, has been murdered in cold blood in Akure, the Ondo State capital, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Miss Ajila  popularly known as 'Flonna', was killed inside her family home at Sunday bus stop, in Ijoka area of Akure, on Thursday.

The deceased, who was a 'freelance model' until her death, was stabbed in the neck by yet-to-be-identified person(s).

Our correspondent gathered at the weekend that Ajila was "raped" before she was murdered.

A relative, who confirmed the incident, said the body of Miss Ajila was discovered by her mother upon her return. The source, who preferred not to be named, revealed that the deceased, a former student of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE) in Ondo was the only child of her mother, who is single.

"Miss Oluwaseun Ajila is a freelance model, who had dreams of joining a modeling agency, until she was killed on Thursday. The incident happened when her mother was at the office. However, when she returned, she meet her daughter in the pool of her blood, already dead.

"In fact, her death was shocking to many around us, because she is the only child of her single mother. The wounds on her body show she must have tried to fight off her assailant before she was stabbed to death. She was an ex-student of St. Louis Grammar School in Akure, before proceeding to Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo City, Ondo State".

Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command who confirmed the incident, said that the case was being investigated.

Joseph told SaharaReporters via a phone chat that the deceased's boyfriend, who identified himself as Ebenezer, has already been arrested by the police.

He said: "It's true that the lady was killed at their residence along Ijoka road and her mother reported the case to us. The woman told us she suspected the boy friend of her late daughter in this murder case and according to her, they had misunderstanding.

"She said this boyfriend, identified as Ebenezer, had threatened her on the phone and made calls to know her whereabouts.

"We are going on with our own investigation, and we shall bring whosoever that might have committed this darstardly act to book."

