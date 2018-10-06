JUST IN: Ambode, Sanwo-Olu Walk Into APC National Convention Side By Side

In what seems like an unusual turn of events, Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), may have become buddies.

Although their caps faced opposite directions, they walked in together and were thereafter pictured seated side by side, all smiles, at the ongoing national convention of the APC.

This is coming less than a week after Ambode had declared Sanwo-Olu "unfit" to govern Lagos, after he fell out of favour with Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the APC, in the bid to secure the party's ticket for a second term as Lagos State Governor.

However, after a controversial primary election held in Lagos on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu coasted to victory in a landslide, and clinched the governorship ticket.

Thereafter, Ambode addressed a press conference announcing his decision to support Sanwo-Olu.