BREAKING: Tambuwal Fails To Win PDP Presidential Primary As Predicted

Tambuwal polled 693 votes — a figure already surpassed by that of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, who, to be fair on him, was billed as Tambuwal's main challenger. Atiku's votes are currently still being counted. At the time of reporting, he had polled more than 700 votes — a figure sources have told SaharaReporters is less than half of his overall votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2018

Breaking News Sahara Reporters Media

Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has failed to win the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as widely predicted.

Tambuwal had been tipped to win the election since it became apparent he had the backing of Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, who is currently the party's biggest financier.

However, when results of the primary were anounced on Sunday morning, Tambuwal polled 693 votes — a figure already surpassed by that of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, who, to be fair on him, was billed as Tambuwal's main challenger.

Atiku's votes are currently still being counted.

At the time of reporting, he had polled more than 700 votes — a figure sources have told SaharaReporters is less than half of his overall votes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics No President In The World Can Be As Irresponsible As The Nigerian President, Says Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Elumelu Gave Delegates $1,500 Each, Instead Of Only N100,000 As Okowa Directed Us, Says Mrakpor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Aisha Buhari: APC Chaired By A 'Comrade/Activist' Yet Impunity Takes Place Under His Watch
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Presidential Primary Kicks Off 'Without Bauchi Delegates'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Leaked Memo Reveals How Buhari Directed el-Rufai To Initiate Shehu Sani's Recall From Senate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics No President In The World Can Be As Irresponsible As The Nigerian President, Says Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Elumelu Gave Delegates $1,500 Each, Instead Of Only N100,000 As Okowa Directed Us, Says Mrakpor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Aisha Buhari: APC Chaired By A 'Comrade/Activist' Yet Impunity Takes Place Under His Watch
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Presidential Primary Kicks Off 'Without Bauchi Delegates'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Leaked Memo Reveals How Buhari Directed el-Rufai To Initiate Shehu Sani's Recall From Senate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Ambode, Sanwo-Olu Walk Into APC National Convention Side By Side
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It's Official! Atiku To Face Buhari In 2019 Presidential Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: 'Thank You For Choosing Me' — Atiku Reacts To Victory At PDP Primary
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Omo-Agege 'Gets Physical' With Aspirant Over APC Senatorial Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Port Harcourt Crowd Goes Crazy As PDP Declares Atiku Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Rep Defeats Brother To Clinch Ticket in Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad