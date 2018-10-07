BREAKING: Tambuwal Fails To Win PDP Presidential Primary As Predicted

Breaking News

Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has failed to win the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as widely predicted.

Tambuwal had been tipped to win the election since it became apparent he had the backing of Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, who is currently the party's biggest financier.

However, when results of the primary were anounced on Sunday morning, Tambuwal polled 693 votes — a figure already surpassed by that of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, who, to be fair on him, was billed as Tambuwal's main challenger.

Atiku's votes are currently still being counted.

At the time of reporting, he had polled more than 700 votes — a figure sources have told SaharaReporters is less than half of his overall votes.