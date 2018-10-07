Buhari Didn't Authorise El-Rufai To Punish Shehu Sani, Says Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied asking Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, to punish Shehu Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

In a letter addressed to the president, which was dated October 2, 2018, el-Rufai had claimed that Buhari had asked him to initiate a recall process for Sani to "punish his repeated act of contempt and disloyalty". See Also Politics Leaked Memo Reveals How Buhari Directed el-Rufai To Initiate Shehu Sani's Recall From Senate

However, the president through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, has denied issuing such a directive.

A statement by Garba Shehu on Sunday, read: "The presidency wishes to distance President Muhammadu Buhari from a letter currently in circulation, which alleges that the President had authorized a Governor or anyone else for that matter to 'deal with traitors and disloyal members of APC, especially Senator Shehu Sani'.

"We wish to confirm that the President is not aware of any such letter, let alone authorising anyone to deal with any party member.

"Given President Buhari’s record, it is inconceivable that he would usurp the role of the party leaders and instruct anyone to punish a party member.

"In the light of above, we would like to appeal to the general public, especially members of the press, to ignore false or unauthorized information intended to attribute to the President any action which is not in line with his character."