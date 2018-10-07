Leaked Memo Reveals How Buhari Directed el-Rufai To Initiate Shehu Sani's Recall From Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari directed Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, to initiate a recall process for Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District over his "disloyalty", it has been revealed.

This was revealed in a confidential letter dated October 2, 2018, signed by el-Rufai and addressed to the President.

A copy of the letter, which was obtained by SaharaReporters, detailed several allegations against the senator, including accusing the government of being corrupt when it comes to fighting corruption in the National Assembly and judiciary.

The letter read: "Your Excellency will recall that earlier this year you directed me to initiate a recall process to recall Shehu Sani from the Senate to punish his repeated act of contempt and disloyalty. The party executive in his wards in Kaduna suspended him from the APC in 2015 for negative comments about Your Excellency. It was later it was later extended to indefinite suspension in 2016.

"Following your directive, our team in Kaduna studied what was being done in Kogi State regarding the recall of Dino Melaye and drew up a budget."

The governor claimed that the members of the party in Kaduna Senatorial District had concluded that they could not re-present the senator as their representative.

It was gathered that Uba Sani had earlier approached a court, where he had filed a suit against Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, to stop him from conducting the primary election for aspirants for the Senate and House of Representatives in the state.

El-Rufai had also concluded plans to conduct a primary on Saturday to enable him field one of his Special Advisers, Uba Sani, who is described as el-Rufai's preferred candidate. This is contrary to the directive of the party that cleared three senators, including Shehu Sani, as candidates of the party for the 2019 general election.

Speaking to SaharaReporters via telephone, Yekini Nabena, APC's acting National Publicity Secretary, affirmed that Shehu Sani is the only candidate cleared by the party and presented for Zone 2, which is Kaduna Central. He added that el-Rufai could only dictate in the Kaduna Government House, but not for the party.

Efforts to reach Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, to confirm el-Rufai's claim that the President gave such a directive was unsuccessful, as calls made to his phone were not answered.

The unsavoury relationship between the el-Rufai and Sani has generated a lot of controversies in the state, particularly on the position of direct and indirect primaries.