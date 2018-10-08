After Losing Senatorial Ticket, Ex-IGP Suleiman Abba Asks 'Almighty God' To Deal With Oshiomhole

Although he did not expressly say so, Abba is believed to be referring to Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party, since he continually made reference "one person in the headquarters of APC".

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2018

Suleiman Abba, the former Inspector General of Police, has rained curses on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this after he was screened out of contesting for the Jigawa Central Senatorial District seat on the party's platform.

Although he did not expressly say so, Abba is believed to be referring to Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party, since he continually made reference "one person in the headquarters of APC".

Abba, who stormed the national secretariat of the party to register his displeasure after he was delisted from the participating in the conduct of the primary election in the state, addressed journalists in Abuja on Monday.

He said: "You are all aware that a list was released where I was duly cleared and another list was released delisting my name. This is not time for too much talk; this is time for prayers and I want you to join me in this prayer.

"The prayer is this: 'Almighty God, any person copying you and your power should not be in the headqaurters of this APC. Almighty God, if there is already one, you know what to do so that you don't allow him continue copying you. Almighty God, any person claiming to be an officer of the APC, if he will not work with the vision and mission of the APC, Almighty God, don't allow him to use the demon style of destroying."

 

Abba was disqualified by the screening committee from Jigawa South Senatorial District primary election. The committee claimed that his name was erroneously included in the list of NWC-cleared aspirants.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections OBSERVED: Wike Abandoned PDP Convention Four Hours Before Atiku's Declaration As Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primaries: Shehu Sani Remains Kaduna Central Candidate – APC ​
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Port Harcourt Crowd Goes Crazy As PDP Declares Atiku Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections OBSERVED: Wike Abandoned PDP Convention Four Hours Before Atiku's Declaration As Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Presidential Ticket: Atiku Begins Search For Running Mate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primaries: Shehu Sani Remains Kaduna Central Candidate – APC ​
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Entertainment Legendary Comedian Baba Sala Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
MODIU OLAGURO Bola Tinubu’s Parasitic Master Plan By Modiu Olaguro
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper 2019: Atiku’ll Give Buhari A Robust Fight – Bakare
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Poverty Nigeria May Soon Become World’s Poverty Capital, Says Kano Emir
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Port Harcourt Crowd Goes Crazy As PDP Declares Atiku Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Counter – Insurgency: The Broader Implications Of Recent Execution Of Boko Haram Commanders By Colonel Timothy Antigha
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad