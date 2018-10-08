Legendary Comedian Baba Sala Is Dead

Emmanuel had announced Baba Sala's death via a post on his Facebook page, which noted that his father died in the early hours of Monday, October 8, 2018.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2018

Olaiya Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, has passed on.

News of his death was revealed by one of his sons, Emmanuel Adejumo, popularly known as 'Boisala'.

Before his death, the comedian had been ill for some time and has been falsely reported dead. 

He was aged 81 at the time of his death.

The post read: "My Daddy is gone. Finally gone home to glory. King of Comedy finally says bye-bye to this world. I will miss you so much Daddy. I love you so much but God loves you more. Good night my mentor, father, teacher, gist partner. My daddy is gone."

SaharaReporters, New York

