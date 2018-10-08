PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries

The tickets were given to them, after the names previously listed for the above positions were dropped.

by Daily Post Newspaper Oct 08, 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to give return tickets to three of the losers from Sunday’s presidential primary.

They are: Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso.

Vanguard reports the three men have been gifted tickets for the Sokoto governorship, Kwara Central and Kano Central Senatorial positions respectively.

Atiku Abubakar emerged winner of the primary conducted in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The former vice-president won by a landslide, garnering 1,532 votes.

Saraki polled 317 votes, while Tambuwal got 693.

Daily Post Newspaper

