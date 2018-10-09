Enugu Beats 17 States To Win NNPC Science Quiz Competition

From left, Okeke Tony Kabilan, Igban Emmanuel, Alikah Joseph Ehiagwina, who came 1st, 2nd and 3rd at the 2018 NNPC National Science Quiz Competition

Enugu has emerged winner of the 2018 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) National Science Quiz Competition.

The state led 17 others with 75 points, while Ogun and Edo states came second and third with 70 and 65 points, respectively.

Speaking at the event which took place at the Amphitheatre, NNPC Towers, Abuja on Tuesday, Mikanti Baru, Group Managing Director of NNPC, said past winners of the competition who are gainfully employed are excelling in their various endeavours.

He said: "I had charged the Corporation’s Group Public Affairs Division to assess the extent to which the objectives of the flagship CSR projects are being met to improve on its impact on the target audience.

"I feel humbled to report that all the past winners of the quiz contest that are professionally engaged are doing very well. A few examples will suffice. Sunday Aliu, one of the contest's pioneer winners who works in Total Nigeria EP was part of the team that built Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit which has some relevance to Nigeria’s crude oil production."

Okeke Tony Kabilan, a student of Spring of Life International School, Enugu was this year’s winner of the annual competition. Igban Emmanuel, a student of Ambassadors College, Otta, Ogun State came second, while Alikah Joseph Ehiagwina, a student of Bosco Science Academy, Ukhun, Edo State was third.

Also present at the event was former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum also delivered an address.

Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Edo, Enugu, FCT Abuja, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kebbi, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto and Taraba states competed at the finals. Three states were picked from each geopolitical zone.