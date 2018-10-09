Fayose Threatens To Dump PDP Over Tambuwal’s Defeat​

His threat came on the heels of the outcome of party’s national convention held in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, last Saturday, where former

by Sun News Online Oct 09, 2018

Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has threatened to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

His threat came on the heels of the outcome of party’s national convention held in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, last Saturday, where former.

Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, emerged the presidential flag-bearer of the PDP.

The governor announced yesterday evening that he would renounce “membership of PDP anytime from now,” after having reportedly consulted widely.

Speaking with newsmen via telephone, governor Fayose said: “We have no regret aligning with Governor (Nyesom) Wike, to support Governor (Aminu Waziri) Tambuwal, for the presidential ticket and no apologies either.

“We kept the party alive and strong when most men became ladies. We never compromised. If any group feels it (they) can do it alone, we will see how far they can go.

“I may renounce my membership of the party if the need arises.

“In the meantime, myself and others will continue with our consultations while watching the turn of events.

“We cannot but appreciate leaders that have intervened so far but this release became necessary to avoid fresh crisis or misrepresentation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sun News Online

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Wike Suggests He Supported Another Aspirant But Vows To Ensure Atiku's Victory In 2019
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections OBSERVED: Wike Abandoned PDP Convention Four Hours Before Atiku's Declaration As Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections After Losing Senatorial Ticket, Ex-IGP Suleiman Abba Asks 'Almighty God' To Deal With Oshiomhole
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Port Harcourt Crowd Goes Crazy As PDP Declares Atiku Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Defection: Court Summons Saraki, Dogara, Akpabio, 52 Others​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG, Labour Agree On New Minimum Wage — Wabba
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper APC Senators Meet Over Saraki As National Assembly Resumes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Presidential Ticket: Atiku Begins Search For Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Wike Suggests He Supported Another Aspirant But Vows To Ensure Atiku's Victory In 2019
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Missing General: My 28 Hours Behind Bars By Friday Olokor
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Gives Return Tickets To Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso After Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections OBSERVED: Wike Abandoned PDP Convention Four Hours Before Atiku's Declaration As Winner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections After Losing Senatorial Ticket, Ex-IGP Suleiman Abba Asks 'Almighty God' To Deal With Oshiomhole
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper 2019: Atiku’ll Give Buhari A Robust Fight – Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Sokoto: Tambuwal ‘Replaces’ Dan’Iya As PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion That PDP Dollarized Primary And The Renewed Campaign Against Vote-Buying By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad