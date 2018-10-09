Fayose Threatens To Dump PDP Over Tambuwal’s Defeat​

Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has threatened to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

His threat came on the heels of the outcome of party’s national convention held in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, last Saturday, where former.

Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, emerged the presidential flag-bearer of the PDP.

The governor announced yesterday evening that he would renounce “membership of PDP anytime from now,” after having reportedly consulted widely.

Speaking with newsmen via telephone, governor Fayose said: “We have no regret aligning with Governor (Nyesom) Wike, to support Governor (Aminu Waziri) Tambuwal, for the presidential ticket and no apologies either.

“We kept the party alive and strong when most men became ladies. We never compromised. If any group feels it (they) can do it alone, we will see how far they can go.

“I may renounce my membership of the party if the need arises.

“In the meantime, myself and others will continue with our consultations while watching the turn of events.

“We cannot but appreciate leaders that have intervened so far but this release became necessary to avoid fresh crisis or misrepresentation.”