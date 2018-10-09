Genevieve Signs Deal With US Talent Agency

This collaboration between the actress and the talent agency which has Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp amongst others on its clientele list, will see to the possibility of Genevieve working with top Hollywood filmmakers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2018

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, has signed a deal with one of the largest talent agencies in the world, United Talent Agency (UTA).

In a report by Deadline, an online entertainment medium, on Monday, it was revealed that UTA will be representing Genevieve in film, TV and production as she hopes to break into the Hollywood scene. 

Genevieve has been having a great run this year as rights to her movie 'Lion Heart', was purchased by Netflix.

In an interview with CNN as a guest of Richard Quest on 'Quest Means Business', the actress expressed her love for the movie saying it provided an environment for her to show things that made her proud of her culture.

“I think the authenticity of the story which was what I loved about it. It provided an environment where I could showcase the things that made me proud of our culture, our talent and our values. We focused on quality this time,” she told Quest.

SaharaReporters, New York

Seun Kuti's Advice to Nigerians on "Xenophobic Revenge" against S/Africa Plus Songs Ministration
Exclusive Femi & Seun Kuti Relive Afrobeat Icon Fela Anikulapo-Kuti At First Ever Joint Performance
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
