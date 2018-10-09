'Mysterious' Midnight Fire Kills 65-yr-old Lecturer In Ondo

Remains of the late Professor A.A. Obadofin at his residence in Ayelale, on Tuesday

Professor Adegboyega Obadofin, a Senior Lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), has been burnt to death.

Obadofin, who is the acting Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the institution was found around 12:50 am on Tuesday morning.

The remains of the 65-year-old Professor were found by his neighbours at his Ayeka residence in Okitipupa area of Ondo State.

A family source, who confirmed the sad news told SaharaReporter, that the midnight fire was "mysterious", as no one could ascertain the real cause of the fire.

Narrating the incident, one of his neighbours said: "This is mysterious because there was no power supply to the house nor was his power generating set on, when the incident occurred. So, no one could state the cause of the fire incident and we at the other side of the neighborhood cannot state the cause. We have informed his family who are in Lagos about the incident and I heard the school management has visited the house of the deceased".

Prof. Sunday Oginduyile, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, also confirmed the incident.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on phone, Oginduyile said the university community was currently mourning the deceased.

"The incident happened in the midnight and the residents in the community also confirmed that he (Obadofin) was burnt to ashes. This is a shocking incident to us in the university, because we never expected this sad incident, mostly at this trying time. I have visited his home with some management staff and it was a great shock when we got to the home to see the remains.

"Everyone will miss him. He was a nice man to the students and even his colleagues at work. We can only pray that God should give the family the fortitude to bear this loss."

Femi Joseph, Spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, said he was yet to confirm the incident.