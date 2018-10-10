FG Proposes N24,000 As New Minimum Wage

The Minister of Labour stated that the Federal Government proposed to increase the minimum wage to N24,000, while state governments proposed N20,000.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2018

Chris Ngige

Chris Ngige, Nigeria's Minister of Labour and Employment, has said the Federal Government has proposed N24,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants in the country.  

Ngige revealed that the N6,000 addition to the existing N18,000 is coming after series of consultation with state governors.  

Briefing state house correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, Ngige said the tripartite committee discussions on the new minimum wage is ongoing, and all parties have brought forward their proposed new wages.

"The organised labour came down to N30,000, while the organised private sector came down to N25,000," he said.

He, however, maintained that the committee is yet to agree on a unified amount but it would be done in subsequent meetings.

The organised labour union had said the labour act stipulated that the minimum wage should be reviewed every five years, but since inception, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has not reviewed it.

The labour union is demanding N56,000 as new minimum wage for civil servants in the country.

SaharaReporters, New York

