Senate Swears In APC Lawmaker Who Vowed To Make Buhari Life President

During his campaign, Gumau had said he would see to the amendment of the Constitution to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari remains President for life.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2018

Honourable Gumau Yahaya, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate who won the Bauchi South Senatorial District bye-election held in August, has been sworn in as a senator.

He took the oath of office alongside Ahmad Babba Kaita, also of the APC, representing Katsina North, at the Senate's plenary session on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old said: “By God’s grace, we will amend Nigeria’s Constitution to allow Buhari to be President for the remaining years of his life. He will only cease to be President when God takes his life. Obasanjo tried all his best for the constitution to be amended to allow him go for a third term, but God didn’t approve of it because of its lack of sincerity. What is now needed in Nigeria is to protect Buhari’s interest and that is what we will do.” See Also Politics My Only Mission In The Senate Is Making Buhari Life President, Says APC Candidate 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

Gumau is a graduate of the University of Maiduguri and currently represents Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State at the House of Representatives.

SaharaReporters, New York

