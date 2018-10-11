Emir Sanusi Reads Riot Act To Northern Governors On Education

“As we look forward in our quest to revitalise the education sector, we must build the requisite courage to tell ourselves the truth. For several decades, our investment in education, human capital formation and development fell far below expectation and cannot move us to the optimal level we all desired as a region and as a nation..."

by Abdulganiyu Alabi, The Guardian Nigeria Oct 11, 2018

Emir of Kano Lamido Sanusi Information NG

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has told governors of northern states to deliver on education or quit government.

He read the riot act at the Northern Nigeria Traditional Leaders Conference on Out-Of-School Children yesterday in Kaduna State.

At the event, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and other speakers had admitted that “northern Nigeria contributes a large chunk” to the 13.5 million out-of-school children in Nigeria.

The emir said that Nigeria could only fix the problems facing education by addressing issues of misplaced priorities and accountability exhibited by those responsible for delivering education, healthcare, nutrition and development.

According to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), elected politicians who are not being held accountable do not want such discourse.

In the same vein, the Sultan, who chaired the conference, said: “As we look forward in our quest to revitalise the education sector, we must build the requisite courage to tell ourselves the truth. For several decades, our investment in education, human capital formation and development fell far below expectation and cannot move us to the optimal level we all desired as a region and as a nation.

“This conference must not go the way others had gone in the past.”

The deputy representative of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria, Pernille Ironside, quoted the Federal Ministry of Education’s ‘Education for Change: A Ministerial Strategic Plan’ as stating that Nigeria has 10.5 million out of school children aged six to 14.

“When we speak of out-of-school children, who are they? It is too easy to keep them nameless and faceless. The latest Mics data tells us that 69 per cent of out-of-school children in Nigeria are in northern states. Bauchi has the highest number of 1.1 million and Katsina follows with 781,500,” she said.

For her, we can take the quantum leap together to give more children the opportunity to stay in school.

“For Nigeria to achieve its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target for education, this is essential. Only a quantum leaps today will enable Nigeria to achieve its social and economic goals for the future,” she added.

Also speaking at the event, the executive secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Hamid Bobboyi, described the out-of-school phenomenon in northern Nigeria as cancerous, which, if not addressed, would lead to the collapse of the systems in the region.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Abdulganiyu Alabi, The Guardian Nigeria

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigeria's Longest Serving Principal Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education LASU Sacks 2 Professors, Lecturer For Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION: Forgery, Bribery, Exam Malpractice Are Booming At Lagos Primary Schools
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
CRIME After Recent Killings, Students Desert UNIJOS Despite Resumption Notice From Management
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 'She Sent Me Her Nudes First' — Sacked OAU Lecturer Gives His Side Of Sex-For-Marks Scandal
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Arts UI Renames Its Arts Theatre 'Wole Soyinka Theatre'
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gov Amosun Threatens To Dump APC Over Primaries
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections No Yoruba Who Is Freely Born Should Vote For 'Shallow-Minded' Buhari, Say Shi'ites
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Issues #BuhariChallenge, Dares Buhari To Answer 14 Questions
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Swears In APC Lawmaker Who Vowed To Make Buhari Life President
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Present Consensus Candidates For Zamfara Elections, Oshiomhole Tells INEC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Atiku's Running Mate: Why Southeast Shoud Not Let Go By Law Mefor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Tightens Tax, Money Laundering Rules With New Executive Order
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Court Nullifies All The Primaries Conducted By APC In Rivers
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Bars APC From Presenting Candidates For Election In Zamfara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics LETTER: ‘My Father Won’t Forgive Me If I Remain In APC With Ajimobi - Ex-Oyo Governor’s Son, Adedapo Lam-Adesina Writes Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad