NENIS Foundation Hosts Students To Celebrate International Day Of The Girl Child

The seminar, themed 'With Her: A Skilled Girl Force' was held at Oyebolu Engineering Resources Centre, University of Lagos, and was organised to re-orientate, re-instill, and re-inforce in female students the need to make more impact in the technology industry.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2018

NENIS Foundation, a non-governmental organisation with focus on girls and women has hosted female students across Lagos to commemorate this year's International Day of the Girl Child.

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed globally on October 11.

The convener, Engr Oduwa Ogboneni, said gender inequality and early child-marriage are major challenges affecting the girl-child.

The seminar was attended by Mrs. Eniola Adefioye, CEO Tributary Initiative for Learning, Engr. Yetunde Holloway (MNSE), Committee Chair, Women in Engineering, The Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Laolu Aishida (MNSE), Chairman, Association of Professionals Women Engineers (APWEN), Lagos, Mr. Kennedy Osagie, President/CEO Kingsmen&Gracewards Ltd, and Dr. Federal Williams, President Sustain Africa Earth Initiative.

Adefioye charged the girl-child to develop a good mindset and get more involved in workshops, training and other activites for personal and communal development.

NENIS Foundation is a non-governmental organisation focused on girls, women, and youth education and empowerment.

