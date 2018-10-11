Top Christian, Islamic Leaders Accompany Atiku To Meeting With Obasanjo

Present at a meeting, which held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, when Atiku visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo were popular Islamic preacher, Dr Ahmad Abubakar Gumi; Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, and Most Reverend Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2018

Renowned religious leaders have more or less thrown ther weight behind the candidature of Atiku Abubakar, presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general election.

Present at a meeting, which held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, when Atiku visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo were popular Islamic preacher, Dr Ahmad Abubakar Gumi; Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, and Most Reverend Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.

Atiku visited Obasanjo on Thursday, and his media team said the latter congratulated Atiku as Nigeria's "President-to-be". See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Obasanjo 'Congratulates President-To-Be Atiku Abubakar' 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

Atiku beat 11 other aspirants to clinch the PDP presidential ticket on Sunday, at the party's national convention held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Femi Adesina Posts Cryptic Reaction To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Issues #BuhariChallenge, Dares Buhari To Answer 14 Questions
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Amosun Threatens To Dump APC Over Primaries
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo 'Ahead Of Formal Endorsement'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 2019 presidency: PDP gives Atiku conditions for picking Vice President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Femi Adesina Posts Cryptic Reaction To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Issues #BuhariChallenge, Dares Buhari To Answer 14 Questions
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Amosun Threatens To Dump APC Over Primaries
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion A Lifeless Evening With Buhari By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate Rejects Buhari's Nominee Over 'Questionable' WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections After Meeting With Obasanjo, Afenifere Hints At Supporting Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo 'Ahead Of Formal Endorsement'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ekiti House Of Assembly Impeaches Speaker
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections No Yoruba Who Is Freely Born Should Vote For 'Shallow-Minded' Buhari, Say Shi'ites
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obasanjo 'Congratulates President-To-Be Atiku Abubakar'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ogunbiyi Accuses Adeleke Of Violating Senatorial Ticket Agreement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad