Top Christian, Islamic Leaders Accompany Atiku To Meeting With Obasanjo

Renowned religious leaders have more or less thrown ther weight behind the candidature of Atiku Abubakar, presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general election.

Present at a meeting, which held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, when Atiku visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo were popular Islamic preacher, Dr Ahmad Abubakar Gumi; Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, and Most Reverend Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.

Atiku visited Obasanjo on Thursday, and his media team said the latter congratulated Atiku as Nigeria's "President-to-be". See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Obasanjo 'Congratulates President-To-Be Atiku Abubakar'

Atiku beat 11 other aspirants to clinch the PDP presidential ticket on Sunday, at the party's national convention held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.