CONFIRMED: Peter Obi Is Atiku's Running Mate

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Obi's emergence was "highly likely", however, given the earlier case for using a candidate from the South-West to nullify Buhari's 'Osinbajo effect', a u-turn wasn't completely ruled out.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2018

It's official. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, has emerged the running mate for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi emerged candidate on Friday after a marathon of the opposition party's decision-makers.

See Also Sahara Reporters EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi 'Highly Likely' To Become Atiku's Running Mate 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

However, a source close to Atiku has confirmed to SaharaReporters that the deal is sealed.

"Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, is the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party," he said. He will be taking a joint ticket with H.E Atiku Abubakar. Press release soon."

 

