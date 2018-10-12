EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi 'Highly Likely' To Become Atiku's Running Mate

"The meeting is still going on and even though it is highly likely that Peter Obi could be the choice, it is not 100 per cent confirmed yet. Anything could still change," a source close to Atiku told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2018

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, is "highly likely" to emerge as the running mate for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sources very close to Atiku disclosed to SaharaReporters on Friday that a meeting is going on and a final decision has not been taken.

According to a source, "The meeting is still going on and even though it is highly likely that Peter Obi could be the choice, it is not 100 per cent confirmed yet. Anything could still change".

Atiku had been endorsed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, when he met the latter in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Thursday.

At the meeting in Abeokuta, Obasanjo said he had forgiven the former vice-president and even congratulated him as "president-to-be".

