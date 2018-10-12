FAO: Drought, Flood Cause Rise In Sugar Cost

The price index for sugar is 21 per cent lower than September 2017 estimates, but a 2.6 per cent rise occurred between August and September 2018.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2018

The cost of sugar has climbed up by 2.6 per cent according to the Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The spike in prices is predicated on drought in the world’s largest sugar exporter — Brazil — and monsoon floods in India and Indonesia.

The price index for sugar is 21 per cent lower than September 2017 estimates, but a 2.6 per cent rise occurred between August and September 2018.

There was a step down in prices of other commodities in the FAO basket, due to an increased volume of production.

The Cereal Price Index lost 2.8 percent, thanks to expectations of a ‘very large crop in the United States of America'. This forced export quotations down. Strong sales and shipment of wheat crashed global prices. Rice, 35 per cent of which is produced by China, also saw its cost drop in the period under focus.

Palm oil prices saw the sharpest decline, with increased export expected from major producing countries. Prices are now 25 per cent lower than September 2017 figures. The Vegetable Oil Price Index reduced for the eighth month. This time round, it fell by 2.3 percent to a three-year low.

The Price Index for dairy products moved down by 2.4 percent in September, in keeping with its downward trend.

FAO projects that world cereal utilisation will rise to  647 million tonnes in the 2018/19 season, up 1.1 percent from the estimated level for the previous year.

Global trade in cereals is anticipated to reach 400 million, about 1.0 per cent less than the record level of the 2017/2018 marketing season.

International trade volumes of wheat and rice are predicted to decline, while maize volumes will likely increase.

According to the National Sugar Development Council, manufacturers in the country imported 1.4 million metric tornes of raw sugar for refining in the first half of 2017. The country is said to have imported 4.5 milion mt of wheat at the cost of $2.05 billion chiefly from the U.S, while local production remained stagnated at 60,000 mt between 2015 and 2017.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Buhari Tightens Tax, Money Laundering Rules With New Executive Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy FG Proposes N24,000 As New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Lagos-Calabar Rail Project: New Controversy Between Arms Of Nigerian Government Over 2016 Budget
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Federal Inland Revenue Service Shuts GLO Offices, Others Over Failure To Remit VAT
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy Deregulation: APC NWC Meets State Execs, FG Delegation
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Business Skye Bank Sacks 175 Employees
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Senate Rejects Buhari's Nominee Over 'Questionable' WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Femi Adesina Posts Cryptic Reaction To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics MKO Abiola Abandoned My Husband, Says Kingibe’s Wife
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Top Christian, Islamic Leaders Accompany Atiku To Meeting With Obasanjo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Ribadu Steps Down For Dankwambo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion A Lifeless Evening With Buhari By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'He Has Begged For Forgiveness' — Obasanjo Endorses Atiku For 2019
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Shi'a Sect Says Coordinator Who Asked South-West To Vote Out Buhari Spoke For Himself
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Christ, Others For Unlawful Importation of 1,570 Pump Action Rifles
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Issues #BuhariChallenge, Dares Buhari To Answer 14 Questions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sagay, Oyebode Disagree On Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gov Amosun Threatens To Dump APC Over Primaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad