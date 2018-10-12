FG Delegation Visits Leah Sharibu's Mother, Family Of Abducted Aid Workers In Borno

A Federal Government delegation has visited Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, where they met with the family members of the three aid workers who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Rann.

The delegation, which was led by Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, visited the Government House where Deputy Governor of Borno, Usman Durkwa, received them on Friday.

According to the Information Minister, they were in Maiduguri to also visit the family of the late aid worker who was killed by suspected terrorists recently.

He assured the family and relatives of the abducted humanitarian workers that the Federal Government, in particular President Muhammad Buhari, will secure the release of the two aid workers still in the custody of the terrorists.

Aside Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, who also oversees the Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, were part of the delegation.

The delegation also visited Leah Sharibu's mother, and assured her of the administration's efforts to ensure her daughter's safety.

SaharaReporters learnt from reliable sources that Sunday is the deadline given by the terrorists to the Federal Government to pay ransom for Leah Sharibu and the two aid workers.

