FG Delegation Visits Leah Sharibu's Mother, Family Of Abducted Aid Workers In Borno

The delegation, which was led by Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, visited the Government House where Deputy Governor of Borno, Usman Durkwa, received them on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2018

A Federal Government delegation has visited Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, where they met with the family members of the three aid workers who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Rann.

The delegation, which was led by Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, visited the Government House where Deputy Governor of Borno, Usman Durkwa, received them on Friday.

According to the Information Minister, they were in Maiduguri to also visit the family of the late aid worker who was killed by suspected terrorists recently.

He assured the family and relatives of the abducted humanitarian workers that the Federal Government, in particular President Muhammad Buhari, will secure the release of the two aid workers still in the custody of the terrorists.

Aside Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, who also oversees the Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, were part of the delegation.

The delegation also visited Leah Sharibu's mother, and assured her of the administration's efforts to ensure her daughter's safety.
SaharaReporters learnt from reliable sources that Sunday is the deadline given by the terrorists to the Federal Government to pay ransom for Leah Sharibu and the two aid workers.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Femi Adesina Posts Cryptic Reaction To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi 'Highly Likely' To Become Atiku's Running Mate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics MKO Abiola Abandoned My Husband, Says Kingibe’s Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Senate Rejects Buhari's Nominee Over 'Questionable' WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What Obasanjo Said About Atiku Before Now
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy World Bank Says It Gave Nigeria Wrong Advice On Economic Growth
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Femi Adesina Posts Cryptic Reaction To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi 'Highly Likely' To Become Atiku's Running Mate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Ribadu Steps Down For Dankwambo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics MKO Abiola Abandoned My Husband, Says Kingibe’s Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sagay, Oyebode Disagree On Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate Rejects Buhari's Nominee Over 'Questionable' WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What Obasanjo Said About Atiku Before Now
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy World Bank Says It Gave Nigeria Wrong Advice On Economic Growth
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Shi'a Sect Says Coordinator Who Asked South-West To Vote Out Buhari Spoke For Himself
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech 'In The Name Of Buhari', Court 'Commands' Summons Kalu Over Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Hours After Publishing Lagos Certificate Fraud Investigation, Board Says Verification Request Now Ready
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Top Christian, Islamic Leaders Accompany Atiku To Meeting With Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad