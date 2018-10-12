Police Parade Vigilantes Accused Of Selling Human Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kogi

The Nigeria Police Force has paraded 16 persons accused of kidnapping and ritual killings.

According to the Police, the suspects sell human parts to personalities in Kogi and other neighbouring states, and were responsible for the gruesome murder of a Police inspector, Abdul Alfa, attached to Ejule Police outpost in Kogi State.

The suspects are: Abdulahi Ibrahim Ali, Alhaji Shaibu Adamu, Yakubu Hamidu, Ubile Attah, Julius Alhassan, Shehu Haliru, Abdullahi Tijani, Akwu Audu, Alhaji Abdullahi Zakari, Sale Adama, Musa Abdulahi, Yakubu Yahaya, Adama Shagari, Baba Isah, Isaac Alfa, Idoko Benjamin.

Arms and ammunition recovered are one pump action rifle, two locally fabricated single barrel guns, and three short axes.

A statement by acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, police spokesperson on Friday read: “Yakubu Hamidu ‘M’ 39Yrs – Gang Leader (Vigilante Commander of Ankpa), a native of Ankpa and the vigilante leader in the community along with his vigilante guards are the hit-men responsible for the killings of several victims and removing their organs mostly male and female organs, including other body parts such as the head, kidney, and other vital body organs and sell them to personalities within and outside the state for rituals."

The Police further stated that the suspects confessed to killing the officer.

“Yakubu Hamidu, Julius Alhasan, Shehu Haliru, Ubile Attah and Akwu Audu have confessed to the gruesome killing of Inspector Abdul Alfa attached to Ejule Police outpost in Ofu Local Government on 28th November, 2017 and carted away the Police rifle in his possession.”

According to the Police spokesperson, Yakubu and his members confessed to the crime and admitted that they were working for "Abdulahi Ibrahim Ali a.k.a (Halims) and Alhaji Shaibu Adamu a.k.a Aye-Marina", whom they sold the body parts to.

The statement noted that Abdulahi Ibrahim has “used the proceeds of crime to build and own so many properties, including big hotels and several filling stations in Kogi State, while Alhaji Shaibu Adamu a.k.a Marina without known profession or any known means of livelihood was suspected also to have built and owns mansions and four (4) filling stations in Ankpa, Kogi State and another four (4) at Onyangede in Benue State with the proceeds of the crime.”