Sowore: Moghalu Still Doesn't Know What To Pay Workers, He's Not Prepared To Rule Nigeria

In his response to Moghalu's comment, Sowore wondered why a presidential candidate of his economic pedigree, having served at the World Bank, would not have definite plans on minimum wage for workers, 128 days to the elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2018

Barely 128 days to the 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has faulted Professor Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), on his lack of definite plans on minimum wage for Nigerians.

He stated this on Friday when he spoke on TVC’s Breakfast, a television programme, in Lagos.

Moghalu had faulted Sowore’s proposal to pay Nigerian workers N100,000 minimum wage when he is elected as President, stating that “the minimum wage is not something to take a populist approach to; we should improve the minimum wage. A minimum wage of N18,000 is absolute nonsense, but let’s not come on air and make populist promises".

However, when queried on his proposed figure, Moghalu, who at the beginning of the interview prided himself on his economic prowess, said “as to whether we will pay them N100,000, I will subject that to proper study so that my decision is informed and sustainable. I will not give a figure yet because we need to research".

In his response to Moghalu's comment, Sowore wondered why a presidential candidate of his economic pedigree, having served at the World Bank, would not have definite plans on minimum wage for workers, 128 days to the elections.

He said: “If he hasn’t researched by now what the minimum wage should be, it shows that Kingsley is not prepared to rule Nigeria. We have done our research; it is out there on the Internet. I like Kingsley, but I’m surprised that Kingsley at this time does not understand what he needs to pay workers."

SaharaReporters, New York

