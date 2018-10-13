Davido, Chioma Meet With Atiku

The singer posted a picture of himself, Chioma and Atiku Abubakar at the meeting which held in Abuja, and thanked the former vice-president for hosting them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2018

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, have met with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Abuja.

The singer posted a picture of the meeting on his Instagram handle, where he thanked the former vice-president for hosting him and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, at the Federal Capital Territory.

Alongside a picture of himself, Chioma and Atiku, the singer wrote "Thank You for having us sir".

There had been speculations on the status of the relationship between Davido and Chioma, and although the singer did not state exactly when the meeting with Atiku held, it appears all is well with the unmarried couple.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2019: Northern Elders Speak On Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Vs Buhari: Clark Reveals Who South South Will Vote For, Gives Reasons
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Ribadu Steps Down For Dankwambo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Whether We Admit It Or Not, Atiku Is A Formidable Opponent, Says APC Chieftain
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Fayose Meets Fayemi's Wife, Says He'll Hand Over Govt House On Sunday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sagay, Oyebode Disagree On Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2019: Northern Elders Speak On Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Vs Buhari: Clark Reveals Who South South Will Vote For, Gives Reasons
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Afenifere Reacts To Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News 19 Persons Killed In Abia Pipeline Explosion
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Ribadu Steps Down For Dankwambo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Why Saraki Was Not Impeached – Senate Leader
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Whether We Admit It Or Not, Atiku Is A Formidable Opponent, Says APC Chieftain
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Fayose Meets Fayemi's Wife, Says He'll Hand Over Govt House On Sunday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sagay, Oyebode Disagree On Obasanjo’s Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Femi Adesina Posts Cryptic Reaction To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I’m Under Pressure To Leave APC -Yari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Religious Leaders Involved In Partisan Politics Or Political Controversies Risk Losing Public Respect, Says Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad