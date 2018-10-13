Davido, Chioma Meet With Atiku

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, have met with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Abuja.

The singer posted a picture of the meeting on his Instagram handle, where he thanked the former vice-president for hosting him and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, at the Federal Capital Territory.

Alongside a picture of himself, Chioma and Atiku, the singer wrote "Thank You for having us sir".

There had been speculations on the status of the relationship between Davido and Chioma, and although the singer did not state exactly when the meeting with Atiku held, it appears all is well with the unmarried couple.