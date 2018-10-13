Whether We Admit It Or Not, Atiku Is A Formidable Opponent, Says APC Chieftain

Dr Mohammed Santuraki, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, has said whether the ruling party admits it or not, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is a "formidable opponent".

He also urged the APC to put its house in order to emerge victorious in the 2019 general election.

He stated this when he spoke with NAN in Suleja, Niger State on Saturday.

Santuraki also urged the party to address the issues related to the primaries to ensure that the APC remains united.

His words: "Whether we would like to admit or not, the presidential candidate that the main opposition party, the PDP, settled for is a formidable opponent, even if not a credible one.

“Within a week of emerging as the presidential flag bearer, he appointed his campaign team and named his running mate. This to me indicates a much needed sense of urgency. We, in APC must respond in like manner. The clock is ticking. We must push the button."

Speaking on the disagreements within the party, he highlighted the steps taken to address them and commended the party's leadership for its efforts.

He said: “I am happy to note that 10 long days after the October 2 primary elections in Niger, better judgement eventually prevailed. Agreed, it was a choice between a rock and a hard place, but it shouldn’t have been a difficult choice.

“While the election results were adjudged incomplete, flawed and inconclusive in Zone A, and the results also contested in the other zones, a greater level of injustice would have been perpetrated if the tickets were auto-awarded to the incumbents.

“It is commendable that the national chairman finally accepted a more logical reasoning by awarding the victory to the presumed winners of the elections.

“I congratulate and thank Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the senatorial aspirants, the elders and other APC stakeholders for their resolute stand on the side of our people, for fairness throughout this process. I firmly believe that a flawed democratic process is better than outright dictatorship.”