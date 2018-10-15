Keyamo: In Terms Of Managing Public Institutions, Atiku Was A Colossal Failure

Festus Keyamo, Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, has described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a “colossal failure” while in administration with former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

He stated this on Monday when he featured alongside Segun Sowunmi, spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television.

Keyamo also urged Nigerians not to base Atiku's pedigree on his achievements as a private businessman, but on his records as a government official.

His words: "I want everybody to get it clear that Atiku Abubakar cannot run on the promises on this whole thing about running a private business. He’s not Donald Trump that came all the way from private business straight into the presidency of America. He has been Vice-President. He claimed those records because he keeps saying ‘when we were in power’, so if he wants to take the credit of that period, he also has to take the liability of that period.

"So, everybody should steer Atiku Abubakar and his team away from all those nebulous private jobs, private business kind of thing. He cannot run on those records. The books are not open to Nigeria; Nigerians don’t know what is happening in those companies. We want to run on his public record. How did Atiku Abubakar create jobs when he was Vice-President? What we saw was a colossal failure in terms of management of public institutions. Under him, under the privatisation programme, NITEL became a disaster.”

Highlighting various achievements of the present administration, Keyamo went on to praise what he described as the “deliberate efforts of the Buhari regime to create jobs, despite the mess he met on ground”.