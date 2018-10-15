Keyamo: In Terms Of Managing Public Institutions, Atiku Was A Colossal Failure

"We want to run on his public record. How did Atiku Abubakar create jobs when he was Vice-President? What we saw was a colossal failure in terms of management of public institutions. Under him, under the privatisation programme, NITEL became a disaster," Keyamo said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2018

 

Festus Keyamo, Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, has described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a “colossal failure” while in administration with former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

He stated this on Monday when he featured alongside Segun Sowunmi, spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television.

Keyamo also urged Nigerians not to base Atiku's pedigree on his achievements as a private businessman, but on his records as a government official.

His words: "I want everybody to get it clear that Atiku Abubakar cannot run on the promises on this whole thing about running a private business. He’s not Donald Trump that came all the way from private business straight into the presidency of America. He has been Vice-President. He claimed those records because he keeps saying ‘when we were in power’, so if he wants to take the credit of that period, he also has to take the liability of that period.

"So, everybody should steer Atiku Abubakar and his team away from all those nebulous private jobs, private business kind of thing. He cannot run on those records. The books are not open to Nigeria; Nigerians don’t know what is happening in those companies. We want to run on his public record. How did Atiku Abubakar create jobs when he was Vice-President? What we saw was a colossal failure in terms of management of public institutions. Under him, under the privatisation programme, NITEL became a disaster.”

Highlighting various achievements of the present administration, Keyamo went on to praise what he described as the “deliberate efforts of the Buhari regime to create jobs, despite the mess he met on ground”. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Primaries: APC Suspends Deputy Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Northern Elders Speak On Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Wike: No Regrets Supporting Tambuwal, But I'm Now With Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP: Makarfi, Hunkuyi In Fierce Battle Over Senatorial Slot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘Endorsement Not Part Of The Plan’ — Bishop Kukah Explains How He Initiated Obasanjo-Atiku ‘Reconciliation’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 2019: Bishop Oyedepo Speaks On His Presence At Obasanjo, Atiku Meeting
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper EFCC Operatives Trail Fayose​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Gumi: Why I Attended Atiku, Obasanjo Reconciliation Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion 2019: Atiku’s Costly Mistake By Enameguolo Orugbo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Presidency Disowns Names Of 50 Persons On Travel Ban
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Primaries: APC Suspends Deputy Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Northern Elders Speak On Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Wike: No Regrets Supporting Tambuwal, But I'm Now With Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP: Makarfi, Hunkuyi In Fierce Battle Over Senatorial Slot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Atiku And The Rise Of Peter Obi By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion As Vultures Gather On The Hills Of Abeokuta To Devour The Nigerian Carcass By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad