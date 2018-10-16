BREAKING: Buhari Telephones Hauwa Liman’s Father

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa Liman, the aid worker killed on Monday by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram.

The 24-year-old nurse and student of Health Education at the University of Maiduguri was among the three aid workers abducted by the insurgents in an attack on a heavily-guarded military facility in the small town of Rann, Borno State on March 1, 2018.

On Tuesday, Buhari said he reached out to Hauwa’s father, and described the telephone conversation as one no one pays to make. See Also Insurgency Boko Haram Killed One Hauwa Liman, But Another One is Alive... And Angry

“Today I spoke with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa, the ICRC midwife killed by Boko Haram. It is not the kind of telephone call anyone prays to make. The Federal Government did everything possible to save Hauwa’s life; it is tragic & regrettable that all our efforts were unsuccessful,” the President wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“Hauwa dedicated herself to serving the victims of Boko Haram’s insurgency, and it is extremely sad that her life ended the way it did, at the hands of the terrorists. I expressed our deepest condolences to her father, on behalf of the Government and all the people of Nigeria.

“I also spoke with @PMaurerICRC, the President of the ICRC, to extend our condolences on the death of Hauwa. The ICRC has been doing a great job in Nigeria, providing healthcare services to people in the areas most affected by the insurgency. We salute their courage and service.”

He expressed hope that the tragedy would not stop the ICRC’s work in north-eastern Nigeria, and promised that his administration would continue doing everything to safe-guard he lives of everyone working and living in the region.

“We fervently hope that these series of sad events, leading to the painful loss of their staff, will not discourage the ICRC from working in Nigeria. We hope that they will continue to offer their services, and not give up, in spite of what has happened,” Buhari said.

“I am reassuring everyone that the Fed Government will continue to do all within our power to protect not just humanitarian workers, but also everyone working or living in the North East. I salute our military, who continue to fight and strive hard to permanently neutralize Boko Haram.”