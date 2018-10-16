Buhari Wishes Alaafin Longer Life On 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, "longer life" on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

The president’s message was contained in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday.

The statement read: "President Buhari joins Council of Obas and Chiefs in Oyo State, Traditional Council, family and friends of the Alaafin of Oyo, who is heir to the historic Oyo Empire, in celebrating the landmark age.

“As His Royal Majesty turns an octogenarian, the President believes his 48 years on the throne of his fathers have been most remarkable for the dynasty, illustrated by his contributions to the educational, social and cultural development of the people, both those at home and abroad.

“President Buhari extols the Alaafin of Oyo’s courage in upholding the values of integrity, hard work and search for knowledge, which has been the hallmark of the great Oyo Empire, commending him for regular counsels to governments, institutions and families.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will grant the royal father longer life, good health and more wisdom to sustain the legacies of his fathers.”