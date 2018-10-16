Nigeria Needs Revolution Not Restructuring, Says YYC

"It is revolution first before restructuring; our problems will continue if we don't stop adding bricks to this structure whose foundation was laid with deceit and corruption," the YYC Chairman said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2018

The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) has declared revolution as the way for Nigeria to overcome its socio-economic challenges as the 2019 general election approaches.

Benson Akinwumi, Chairman of the Concil in Ondo State, said this during an interview with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Akinwumi explained that not even restructuring could address the nation's challenges.

He said: "The only way out for Nigeria from this level of decadence which has eaten deep into all the sectors is revolution, and not restructuring yet. The state of the nation as of today is far beyond decadence; not even one of the sectors is without corruption.

"It is revolution first before restructuring; our problems will continue if we don't stop adding bricks to this structure whose foundation was laid with deceit and corruption."

He argued that the country was still backward in terms of development, despite its available resources.

He continued: "The voices that ought to speak for the masses have gone into oblivion. The people at the helm of our affairs are without vision and that is why destruction is inevitable. We have more than 50 different political parties in Nigeria, whose major objective is geared towards how to use the helpless youth as an instrument for the implementation of their selfish agendas. And this is not unconnected with the fact that the Nigerian democratic system is based on individual interest."

According to Akinwumi, the current political leaders in the country have no clear ideologies of how best to run the economy.

"What they do is to share common interests at some point in time, which is a connivance against the masses, and that is why you see our politicians running from one political party to another once their self-centered agreement is breached in any way.

"Everyone of the self-imposed leaders we have today has no interest of the masses, and especially the youth — who are said to be the hope of tomorrow — at heart. And that is why they don't care if our education system is bad or worse; they don't care about how many more people are dying every day, and it is quite visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that the economy of the nation is at a standstill.

"I want to state emphatically that we cannot continue on this path of injustice, insecurity, religious and ethnic cleansing and general imbalances."

The YYC chairman later challenged Nigerian youth, who still believe in the country, to rise up and take needed action that could help bring better change.

"Let me tell our youth that we need leaders among them who are not interested in self-aggrandizement and wealth accumulation, but sincere and passionate affection for the poor masses.

"We need people with integrity, who are truly committed to restoring this nation to the path of truth, justice and righteousness, which is the only key to tranquility and unity of our nation," Akinwumi added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Yoruba Group Kicks Against South-West’s Role In Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Begins Probe Of $3.5bn Subsidy Funds Being Managed By 'Only Two People In NNPC'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity ‘Kukah No Longer Fit To Sit On National Peace Committee’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections 2019 presidency: Why Atiku Should Step Down For Me – Presidential Candidate, Adesanya-Davies
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Telephones Hauwa Liman’s Father
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Officials Arrest 'Mad Man' Who Received N1.5million Credit Alert On His Mobile Phone
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Yoruba Group Kicks Against South-West’s Role In Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Begins Probe Of $3.5bn Subsidy Funds Being Managed By 'Only Two People In NNPC'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram We Did All We Could To Save Aid Worker Hauwa Liman, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Governor Ganduje Facing Impeachment As Kano Assembly Begins Probe Into Bribe Videos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Fayose Arrives EFCC Headquarters In ‘EFCC I’m Here’ Branded T-Shirt
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion 2019: Atiku’s Costly Mistake By Enameguolo Orugbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Fresh Trouble For Minimum Wage
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Kukah No Longer Fit To Sit On National Peace Committee’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections 2019 presidency: Why Atiku Should Step Down For Me – Presidential Candidate, Adesanya-Davies
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad