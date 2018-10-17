'APC Doesn't Deserve Anything Of Mine' — Aisha Alhassan Removes Rugs, Tables, Computers She Bought For Party Secretariat

“I could not have moved the items to Abuja. I merely gave my boys the nod to move them out because the APC was wicked to me. If I had left the party on my own, I would not have bothered about the items, but you know the circumstances that pushed me out," she said. “I bought the items to furnish the party secretariat, but since I have moved to the UDP, I did not see anything wrong with moving with all my belongings. They should buy their own furniture for the offices."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2018

Aisha Alhassan, Nigeria's former Minister of Women Affairs, has retrieved items she donated to the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Taraba State.

Following her resignation from the party after she was disqualified from contesting for the state governorship ticket on the platform of the APC, 'Mama Taraba', as she is popularly known, removed rugs, computer systems, tables, among other items from the state secretariat, insisting that "APC doesn't deserve anything of mine".

Condemning the development when he spoke to NAN on Wednesday, Aaron Artimas, APC Publicity Secretary in the state, said: "We find this development shameful, unfortunately it is true. The former Minister has emptied the office she furnished when she was a member of the APC.

"It is amazing to us because Aisha Alhassan was the highest beneficiary of the party in the state. It is a very shameful action, but we shall leave her to conscience."

However, Alhassan denied physically removing the items but said she supported those who did, as the party did not deserve them.

Her words: "I bought the items with my money. When my boys told me they were removing them from the party secretariat, I gave them the go-ahead because the APC does not deserve anything of mine.

“I could not have moved the items to Abuja. I merely gave my boys the nod to move them out because the APC was wicked to me. If I had left the party on my own, I would not have bothered about the items, but you know the circumstances that pushed me out.

“I bought the items to furnish the party secretariat, but since I have moved to the UDP, I did not see anything wrong with moving with all my belongings. They should buy their own furniture for the offices."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics After 'Hobnobbing With The PDP For Long', Sokoto Lawmaker Dumps APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Yoruba Group Kicks Against South-West’s Role In Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Our Grouse About Obi’s Choice, By Governors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Kukah No Longer Fit To Sit On National Peace Committee’
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Begins Probe Of $3.5bn Subsidy Funds Being Managed By 'Only Two People In NNPC'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Telephones Hauwa Liman’s Father
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Officials Arrest 'Mad Man' Who Received N1.5million Credit Alert On His Mobile Phone
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N4.6b Slush Funds: EFCC Detains Fayose
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics After 'Hobnobbing With The PDP For Long', Sokoto Lawmaker Dumps APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Senator Jibrin Reveals How Bribe-Taking Videos Will Affect Ganduje’s Second Term Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International For The First Time Ever, A Woman Is Leading The US Army's Largest Command
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Yoruba Group Kicks Against South-West’s Role In Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sorry Atiku, You Can’t Buy Integrity, What is Rotten, Is Rotten By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Ibori Loses Bid To Reverse 13-Year Jail Term By UK Court For £50m Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Travel Ban: Omisore Speaks On Being Included In Buhari’s 50-Man List
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Our Grouse About Obi’s Choice, By Governors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad