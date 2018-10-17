'APC Doesn't Deserve Anything Of Mine' — Aisha Alhassan Removes Rugs, Tables, Computers She Bought For Party Secretariat

Aisha Alhassan, Nigeria's former Minister of Women Affairs, has retrieved items she donated to the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Taraba State.

Following her resignation from the party after she was disqualified from contesting for the state governorship ticket on the platform of the APC, 'Mama Taraba', as she is popularly known, removed rugs, computer systems, tables, among other items from the state secretariat, insisting that "APC doesn't deserve anything of mine".

Condemning the development when he spoke to NAN on Wednesday, Aaron Artimas, APC Publicity Secretary in the state, said: "We find this development shameful, unfortunately it is true. The former Minister has emptied the office she furnished when she was a member of the APC.

"It is amazing to us because Aisha Alhassan was the highest beneficiary of the party in the state. It is a very shameful action, but we shall leave her to conscience."

However, Alhassan denied physically removing the items but said she supported those who did, as the party did not deserve them.

Her words: "I bought the items with my money. When my boys told me they were removing them from the party secretariat, I gave them the go-ahead because the APC does not deserve anything of mine.

“I could not have moved the items to Abuja. I merely gave my boys the nod to move them out because the APC was wicked to me. If I had left the party on my own, I would not have bothered about the items, but you know the circumstances that pushed me out.

“I bought the items to furnish the party secretariat, but since I have moved to the UDP, I did not see anything wrong with moving with all my belongings. They should buy their own furniture for the offices."