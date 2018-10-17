Okowa Presents N367bn 'Budget of Sustainable Growth' For 2019

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, has presented a budget proposal of N367,095,083,451 to the State House of Assembly for the 2019 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget at the floor of the state Assembly, Okowa disclosed that capital expenditure in the projected budget will gulp the sum of N209,999,054,198 which is 57.21 per cent, while the sum of N157,096,029,253 or 42.79 per cent of the budget would be spent on recurrent expenditure.

Okowa's 2018 fiscal year had as its total budget the sum of N308,888,558,898, comprising N147,273,989,898 recurrent expenditure, and capital expenditure of N161,614,569,000.

Okowa, who christened the 2019 budget, 'Budget of Sustainable Growth', noted that it would enable his administration consolidate on the successes and achievements of his administration.

He said: “Despite the fluctuating fortunes of the economy in the last three and a half years, I humbly note that our state has continued to forge ahead; workers are paid regularly, thousands of previously unemployed youths are gainfully employed, and many of our people now enjoy better facilities in terms of roads, water, education and health.

"Agriculture has received a strong boost with many cluster farms springing up in different parts of the state and, even more importantly, our people remain committed to peace and harmonious living. We shall build on this stable growth to position Delta State as a dynamic economy for the future; indeed, a stronger Delta beckons.”

The budget presentation ceremony had a well-attended session of the Delta State House of Assembly with the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori presiding.

Road infrastructure took the greatest chunk of the budgetary proposal with sum of N79.6 billion while the education sector would gulp the sum of N26.8 billion.

Speaking shortly after the budget presentation, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori assured the governor that the house would give the budget the utmost attention it deserved for speedy passage.