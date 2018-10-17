PCRRU: Lagos Command Has Highest Number Of Complaints About Police Misconduct

According to the report released on Wednesday, 209 (23.64%) of the 884 complaints received within the months under review came from Lagos State. This is followed by Rivers State with 125 (14.14%) and FCT – Abuja 109 (12.33%), while Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi and Yobe have zero complaints.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2018

The 2018 first half-year report of the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) has identified Lagos State Police Command with the highest number of complaints about Police misconduct and related offences.

The report read: “A total of 884 complaints were reported during this period, 750 (84.84%) complaints have been resolved, 10 (1.13%) complaints were found to be false and 124 (14.03%) complaints are still under investigation.

“Phone call was the most preferred channel for lodging complaints to the PCRRU by the public in the period under review, 495 cases came via telephone calls. WhatsApp recorded 223 cases, Emails 55 cases, Twitter 19 cases, Facebook 12 cases, SMS 10 cases, BBM 0 and Others (written petitions, media publications, etc) had 60 cases. Blackberry Messenger is the least channel being utilised in making complaints to PCRRU. However, several thousands of PCRRU unrelated broadcast messages were received through this channel.

“There is a reduction of 13.29% in the complaints received in the first half of 2018 when compared with same period in 2017, which had 1,155 complaints."

