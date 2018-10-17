Senate Blames NNPC For Abia Explosion Where 150 Humans Were 'Charred Like Rats'

Also addressing the Senate on the issue, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa said: "I want to say it was a gory sight. I saw human lives charred like rats. This is due to the negligence of PPMC and DPR. We have lost premium on human lives. This calls for serious investigation. The committee on downstream should investigate this.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2018

The Senate has blamed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the explosion that occurred in Abia State on October 12, 2018.

At the plenary session on Wednesday, Senator Theodore Orji cited order 42 and 52 and spoke on the pipeline explosion, maintaining it was due to negligence on the part of NNPC staff.

According to him, the villagers had gone to scoop oil from the leakage when the explosion occurred.

In his remarks, Senator Victor Umeh said: “It’s very regrettable because people have refused to do their jobs. NNPC and DPR are supposed to do monitor these issues. Scooping oil should not be allowed. From the incident, it is clear the leakages were reported but those in charge ignored these reports.”  

Addressing the eighth assembly on the incident, Senate President Bukola Saraki said: "As we go into the prayers to look into how we can truly come up with resolutions, we need to show that lives do matter in this country and make this a very good example of that, I say this to those committees we’ve referred this to because from the presentations and those who have contributed, this is just clear negligence on the part of those who are responsible and could have prevented the loss of lives of 150 people who have died.

“Those who will finally agree to look into this matter should treat it with the seriousness that it deserves. The Committee on Petroleum Resources and Police Affairs should perform a proper investigation and recommendation."

He directed the committee to report its findings to the house in two weeks.

The Senate resolved to direct the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to the affected individuals. The lawmakers also ordered depots to commence immediate repairs of the leakages.

The Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream was asked to conduct a proper investigation and make recommendations. 

One-minute silence was observed for the repose of souls and the Senate resolved to send a delegation to the Abia State Government and the community.

SaharaReporters, New York

