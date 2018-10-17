Senator Jibrin Reveals How Bribe-Taking Videos Will Affect Ganduje’s Second Term Bid

Barau Jibrin, Senator representing Kano North, has said “agents of darkness” are out to tarnish the image of the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, but warned it would not affect his second term bid.

Jibrin said this in reaction to the video of the Governor, allegedly collecting bribe from some contractors.

In a statement on Tuesday, the lawmaker said supporters of a former governor who is not on good terms with Ganduje, were behind the video.

“I have watched with great incredulity videos making the rounds in the social media from an online medium, Daily Nigerian, where technology was put to an ingenious devilish use by some agents of darkness masquerading as anti-corruption crusaders depicting His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Executive Governor of Kano State purportedly receiving bribe in his office.

“It amazes me how low we can go in this country to try to bring people down for very selfish political ends, else how does one explain this outrageous manipulation aimed at no other thing than to rubbish the good name and reputation of a performing Governor so loved by our people.

“Already, Video Tech Analysts have come up with a damning verdict branding the video as Fake owing to the manifest incoherence in the dates and time shown in the video as well as the use of technology to make the set up look real.

“I would not have taken the satanic video clips seriously but for the masquerades behind it, who are rabid supporters of a former Governor of the State who is at loggerheads with His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“The same antics was used to malign and blackmail His Eminence, the Emir of Kano, Dr. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi until the same source came to tell the world that the material so depicted was in fact cloned and fake.”

Describing Ganduje as a man whose integrity is “above board”, Jibrin said the scandal would not affect the second term of the governor.

“May I use this opportunity to state without mincing words that His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje is a Governor whose integrity is above board. As a Senator from Kano State, I have watched with amazement over the years his anti-corruption stance,” he said.

“What is playing out now is nothing but a failed attempt to destroy the image of the Governor, turn the citizenry of the state and his massive supporters against him, then reap political benefits in 2019! No way!! The evil plot is dead on arrival.

“I therefore call on the good, discerning people of Kano State to treat the fake videos circulating as nothing but trash.

Meanwhile, let it be made abundantly clear that Governor Ganduje is not distracted with this satanic conspiracy. Rather, he is busy implementing his robust development agenda for the State.

“As for 2019, Governor Ganduje’s sterling performance in office stands him, President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC candidates in the State in good stead for re-election before the Kano electorates, therefore no amount of subterfuge and blackmail can change this position.”