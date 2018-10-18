Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him

He said he had spoken to leaders in the Senate including Ike Ekweremmadu, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Theodore Orji, Sam Egwu and others.

by Daily Post Newspaper Oct 18, 2018

Peter Obi, former Anambra governor, has stated that South-East governors and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the region never acted against him.

He said this in reaction to alleged opposition to his emergence as the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

NAN reports that Obi spoke when he visited the site of last Friday’s pipeline fire that killed scores of residents of Umuimo and Umuadoro communities in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Council.

“For us, what is important is to rebuild the South-East, to rebuild Nigeria. What we need is to talk about how to create jobs, how to make Nigeria better for the citizens.

“Let me thank Gov. Ikpeazu for what he is doing. Governance is about the people feeling you. It is about moving around, seeing it for yourself.

“When we came this morning, he could have said “well, listen I am busy” and stayed back in his office but he came around with us. He has been to those places.

“He has listened to the people and I assure you that whatever he said today he will do will be practicalised. It is not a question of wishing. So we are all working as a team.

“You know in politics, we need to ask for more. That consultation will be asking for more”, he said.

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, in his remarks, said that the South-East caucus in the National Assembly had always been in support of Peter Obi’s emergence as the PDP vice-presidential candidate.

He said that the nation at this time needed men and women whose words could be their bond and who would understand the challenges of the country.

“Today, what we have is a man who we can queue behind, a man who can make sure that Nigerians are rescued from where they are today, in despondency”, he said.

He noted that this was the reason he could say that all the leaders of Igboland were in support of Obi’s candidature.

Daily Post Newspaper

