Bayelsa Social Media Group Donates Relief Materials To Flood Victims

SAYELBA, a Facebook platform in Bayelsa State, has concluded plans to donate relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa State.

The group, which comprises volunteers from the Niger Delta, took the decision following an initiative by a broadcaster, Tari Joshua, to raise funds from fellow SAYELBANS and ameliorate the suffering of fellow Bayelsans who have been affected by the flood.

Fortune God'sSon Alfred, SAYELBA's Principal Administrator and Coordinator of the Group said the group had received a total of N422,000, four bags of garri, 55 bags of sachet water as well as two packs of Vitamin A tablets from members of the public.

Fortune disclosed that the Committee, which has been receiving freewill donations from a cross-section of well meaning individuals from all walks to life have procured relief materials such as bags of rice, garri, palm oil, salt, tomatoes, bathing soaps, washing soaps, disinfectants, toiletries and mosquito nets, which it intends to distribute to the camps on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Other items include cereals, milk, beverages as well as medical supplies like Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits, anti-malaria drugs and mosquito nets.